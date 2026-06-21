/FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Raphinha suffers right thigh injury, confirms CBF

Brazil winger Raphinha has suffered a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Saturday. The 29-year-old was forced to leave the field during Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti on Friday after suffering the injury, raising further concerns about his fitness. Medical scans carried out on Saturday confirmed the injury.

According to the CBF, Raphinha will now follow an intensive rehabilitation programme under the supervision of Brazil’s medical team to help him recover and return to action as soon as possible.

This is the fourth hamstring-related injury the forward has suffered in the last year and he also missed 23 matches for FC Barcelona last season because of similar issues.

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Earlier this year, he sustained a comparable injury while playing for Brazil in a friendly against France, which kept him sidelined for more than a month.

In FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil bounced back strongly after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opening match, beating Haiti 3-0 in a group-stage fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started on the front foot and initially had Raphinha's goal ruled out for offside, but soon took control of the contest. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring by converting from close range after Vinicius Junior's shot was parried, before adding a second with a powerful finish from a precise Vinicius assist.

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Vinicius added Brazil’s third goal before half-time, finishing calmly after breaking through Haiti’s defence. However, Brazil’s celebrations were tempered when Raphinha had to be substituted because of injury.

Haiti improved after the break and nearly scored through Ricardo Ade, but Alisson Becker made an important save. Brazil remained in control, although a late goal from Endrick was ruled out for offside.

The victory moved Brazil to four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, leaving them well placed to reach the Round of 32.