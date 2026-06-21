/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first few days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 11, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams. The action begins with a Group G clash between Belgium and Iran at 12:30 AM IST. Later, New Zealand will take on Egypt in another Group G match at 6:30 AM IST. In Group H, Uruguay will face Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium at 3:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Argentina take on Austria in a Group J encounter at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 matches take place?

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The Belgium vsIran, Uruguay vs Cabo Verde, New Zealand vs Egypt and Argentina vs Austria matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Monday (Jun 22) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 matches between Belgium vsIran, Uruguay vs Cabo Verde, New Zealand vs Egypt and Argentina vs Austria, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 matches live streaming in India?