/FIFA 2026: Neymar set to return for Brazil's World Cup clash vs Scotland, confirms Ancelotti

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that Neymar is expected to return for Brazil’s final Group C match against Scotland in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old forward has been out with a calf injury and has not played since May 17, when he appeared for Santos in Brazil’s top division. After Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti, Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar’s recovery is going well. According to the coach, Neymar will train on his own first and then join the full squad on Monday. If everything goes as planned, he will be available for the match against Scotland.

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he's going to be training with the rest of the team," Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference, according to Reuters. "He will be available for the match against Scotland."

A return against Scotland would be Neymar’s first game for Brazil since Oct 2023, when he suffered a serious ACL injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. Despite the long layoff, he was included in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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This is Neymar’s fourth World Cup, having previously played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions. Injuries limited his role during the qualification campaign, but he still managed two goals and three assists in four matches.

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Brazil currently lead Group C with four points after drawing 1-1 with Morocco and beating Haiti 3-0. The win also ended Haiti’s hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

Ancelotti also praised striker Matheus Cunha, who scored twice against Haiti after replacing Igor Thiago in the starting lineup. Cunha had already impressed as a substitute against Morocco and continued his strong form with an excellent performance.

"He may," the Italian coach said when asked if Cunha would remain in the centre-forward role.



"I think that Matheus' position was a good position for creating problems for the defence," Ancelotti said.



"And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was a good position to be effective at the front. It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday. I don't want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this on the next match," he added.