/FIFA 2026: Why Miguel Almiron was sent off in Paraguay's match against Turkiye - Here's what we know

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off under FIFA’s new mouth-covering rule during his team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Turkiye on Friday. The incident happened late in the first half after a foul on Paraguay striker Isidro Pitta led to a heated exchange between players. While standing away from the main confrontation, Almiron appeared to cover his mouth while speaking to Turkiye defender Mert Muldur. Muldur then alerted the referee, leading to a VAR review.

After watching the footage on the pitchside monitor, referee Ivan Barton showed Almiron a straight red card, reducing Paraguay to 10 players despite them leading 1-0 at the time.

The rule was introduced by FIFA before the 2026 World Cup to discourage abusive language on the field. Under the regulation, players who cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents can be sent off, as it makes it difficult for officials to determine what was said.

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However, the rule does not apply to normal conversations between players. FIFA has clarified that players will not face punishment for covering their mouths during friendly or non-confrontational discussions.

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The change was made following concerns over incidents where players allegedly hid abusive comments by covering their mouths while speaking. Football authorities believe the rule will help improve transparency and accountability during matches.