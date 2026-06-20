The defending champions Argentina have looked strong in their only outing in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Algeria 3-0 with superstar Lionel Messi scoring his first-ever World Cup hattrick. Argentina are strong contenders of winning the world cup 2026 and defend their title - something only two teams have been able to do in 96-year-long history of the tournament. The Messi-led side, however, would have to be at their absolute best if they are to join Brazil and Italy in elite list of FIFA title defenders.

Which teams have successfully defended their FIFA World Cup title?

Only two teams in the FIFA World Cup tournament history which started back in 1930. Uruguay won the maiden World Cup at home in 1930 but did not play the next world cup hence were not table to defend the title. In 1934, Italy won the World Cup for the first time then they next won the title in 1938 - becoming the first team to successfully defend their title.

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There was no World Cup from 1938 to 1950 because of the World War 2. In 1950, Uruguay won the World Cup in 1950 - becoming the second team after Italy to win two FIFA World Cup title. In 1954, West Germany won their first World Cup before Brazil's era started.

The South American nation won its first of five World Cups in 1958 and then again in 1962, becoming only the second team in history to successfully defend the title. England were the winners in 1966 - their only title till date - before Brazil won it again in 1970 - making them the first team to win three FIFA World Cup title.

Ever since Brazil's successful title defence in 1962, no other team has been able to do it but a few have come close including France, which had won the 2018 FIFA World Cup before losing to Argentina in 2022 FIFA final.

Apart from France, it was Brazil once again which came to close defending title once more in the 1990s. They had won their fourth trophy in 1994 and were in the final in 1998 edition as well but lost to France. In 2002, however, Brazil once again won the title - making them the first nation to lift five FIFA World Cup title.

Will Argentina be able to win their second title?

Argentina have won three World Cup titles so far - 1978, 1986, 2022. In 1982, they could not reach the final before winning the title again in 1986. In 1990 edition, however, they had reached the final once again but lost to West Germany in the final - who they had beaten in the final the previous edition.

Argentina schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

The defending champions have played only one group-stage match so far, against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium, which they won 3-0. They next take on Austria on June 21 at Dallas Stadium before finishing their Group J fixtures against Jordan on June 27, also at Dallas Stadium.

Where to watch and stream Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?