/FIFA 2026 | Argentina TV host, news crew member lose job for falsely reporting death of Messi's father

Several members of a news crew including a TV host lost their jobs after falsely reporting death of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi' father Jorge. It happened after the Messi family issued a statement on Jorge's medical status to put a rest on rumours. The news outlet in question is Luzu TV - a popular new source in Argentina since starting in 2020. Luzu TV news host Florencia Pena had announced that Messi's father had died and also suggested that the footballer will not take part in the upcoming matches of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

TV host, crew members lose job after reporting death of Messi's father

After the Messi family clarified in a statement that Jorge is under medical supervision and recovering, Pena issued an apology to the family and blamed the news crew for feeding her wrong information.

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"I apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through,” Pena wrote on social media in Spanish. “I am deeply ashamed ⁠to have been the vehicle for this pain. I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified ​by the production team of the show, and I trusted ‌it.

"Even so, I take responsibility for ‌being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again ‌from the heart; I was wrong."

Luzu "too issued a statement, also in Spanish, on the incident and said: "We deeply regret the incident that occurred on air during the programme. For our channel, broadcasting sensitive information without proper prior verification is unacceptable. Consequently, Luzu TV management has decided to part ways with all those responsible, and Florencia Peña has decided to step aside. We reaffirm our commitment to responsible, respectful, ‌and rigorous communication."

Watch FIFA World Cup Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Messi was also emotional after scoring his first of his three goals against Algeria and revealed after the match that the reason was not related to football.

Argentina schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

The defending champions have played only one group-stage match so far, against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium, which they won 3-0. They next take on Austria on June 21 at Dallas Stadium before finishing their Group J fixtures against Jordan on June 27, also at Dallas Stadium.

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