/FIFA 2026 Day 9 Round up | USA beat Australia to advance to Round of 32, Brazil come alive in time and more results

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 saw five-time champions Brazil coming into form just in time to win their second group-stage match on Friday (Jun 19). Co-hosts USA also beat Australia for their second consecutive win which has all but ensured a place in the knockout stage for them. In another match, Scotland lost to Morocco as the African nations continues on path of a berth in Round of 32. Below are the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 results from the day:

USA beat Australia 2-0 in Group D

Played at Seattle Stadium, USA got the lead thank to an own goal by Australia's Cameron Burgess in the 11th minute. Australia did well after that to stop any scoring until Alex Freeman doubled the USA's lead just before half-time in the 43rd minute. No further goals were scored in the match as USA cruised to their second win of the tournament by a 2-0 margin. The co-hosts were better than Australia in all aspects including ball possession. USA had the football 63 percent of the time while Australia managed with just 37 percent. The co-hosts also made 494 passes with 87 percent accuracy while Australia could only pass the ball 249 time with just 77 percent accuracy.

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Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 in Group C

Scotland suffered a crushing 1-0 loss against Morocco at Boston Stadium in the second match of the day an were down to third place in their group. Ismael Saibari put Morocco ahead in the second minute only and held on the lead for the rest of the match. The ball possession was divided 40-60 in favour of Morocco but their 666 passes at 91 percent accuracy in comparison to Scotland's 441 at 87 percent accuracy were the reason for the favorable outcome of the match.

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Brazil beat Haiti in Group C