/FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay's Matias Galarza scores tournament's fastest goal in just 64 seconds

Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza created a memorable moment at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by scoring the fastest goal of the tournament so far, finding the net in just 64 seconds in Paraguay's must-win Group D match against Turkiye and giving his team the perfect start. Galarza took advantage of a mistake by the Turkish defence in their own half and fired a powerful low shot from outside the box, beating goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır to give Paraguay an early 1-0 lead.

His goal broke the record set earlier on the same day by Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari, who had scored after 70 seconds in Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland.

The goal came at a crucial time for Paraguay. The team had started their campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States and needed a positive result to keep their hopes alive.

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Turkiye were also under pressure after losing 2-0 to Australia in their opening match, making another defeat a serious setback in Group D.

Born in Asuncion on 11 Feb, 2002, Galarza has become a key player for Paraguay since making his international debut in 2022. He has now scored two goals in 14 appearances for his country.

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At club level, he started his career with Club Olimpia before joining Vasco da Gama. He currently plays for Atlanta United FC on loan from River Plate.

Although Galarza now holds the record for the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup, the fastest goal in World Cup history still belongs to Hakan Sukur, who scored after just 10.8 seconds against South Korea at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay will now hope that Galarza’s historic goal helps the team build momentum and secure a place in the knockout stage.