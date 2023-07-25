FIFA Women's World Cup: Switzerland hold Norway for goalless draw as former champions stay rooted in standings

Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg's withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in the Women's World Cup Group A match.

Norway coach Hege Riise rang the changes in an attempt to revive the team's fortunes after the former champions suffered a shock opening defeat by New Zealand. Caroline Graham Hansen, Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Julie Blakstad were dropped and replaced by Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland and Vilde Boa Risa.

They were dealt a huge blow seconds before kick-off, however, when Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg, who has 42 international goals, sustained a groin injury in the pre-match warm-up and was replaced by Sophie Roman Haug.

Switzerland, who beat Philippines 2-0 in their Group A opener, sit top of the table with four points. They need only a point from their final group game against co-hosts New Zealand to progress to the knockout stages.

Norway, who are bottom with one point, have now gone four matches without scoring at a major tournament and will need a win against Philippines to keep their hopes alive.

Philippines stun New Zealand

Forward Sarina Bolden headed the winner as the Philippines spoiled co-hosts New Zealand's party with a stunning 1-0 victory in their Women's World Cup Group A clash on Tuesday (July 25).

The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match and looked to be an easy mark for the Football Ferns, who were coming off their first-ever World Cup win over former champions Norway and looking to book a spot in the last 16.

Instead, the Philippines secured their own first World Cup win to keep alive their hopes of progressing in their debut tournament.

The Philippines close out their Group A campaign against 1995 winners Norway on Sunday, while New Zealand face Switzerland.

