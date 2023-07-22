FIFA Women's World Cup: European champions England start with scrappy 1-0 win, Stanway scores only goal

Defending European champions England kicked off the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a scrappy 1-0 win against Haiti on Saturday, July 22. England who are one of the favourites to clinch the competition were not at their fluent best as Georgia Stanway scored the only goal of the contest to grab hold of the three points at the Brisbane Stadium. The winning start proved to be the perfect dose despite room for improvement for Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses.

Stanway proves to be the difference-maker

Having started the contest as favourites, England hesitated to stamp their authority on the match against the debutant Haiti side. While there were nervous moments at the start for the European Champions, it was in the 29th minute when the Lionesses got a penalty. Batcheba Louis was adjourned to have handled the ball in the penalty area while Chloe Kelly took the corner. Upon review, England were awarded a penalty with Stanway in charge to break the deadline.

Stanway, however, was given a reprieve after she missed the first penalty attempt as Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus was caught leaving the goal line while making the save. Upon review, England were given a second opportunity to open the scoring as Stanway made no mistake to give her side a deserved lead.

Mary Earps turns hero for England

The scoreline would stay the same until halftime when England pressed for more and attempted to push for the second goal. However, it were the minnows Haiti that had the best chance of the second half after Melchie Dumornay’s outside-the-box strike was saved by English goalkeeper Mary Earps. She would be called into action again as Haiti continued to press on counterattacks.

Millie Bright’s side was vulnerable on the counter-attack and failed to extend their lead which could have cost them points. With five points from time, Earps made a great save to keep England’s lead intact when Roseline Eloissaint found herself one-on-one. The save proved to be vital as England emerged with all three points to kick off with a perfect start.

Lionesses will now take on China and Denmark in their remaining two group games and will look for a better performance.

