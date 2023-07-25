FIFA Womens WC: NZ coach Klimkova admits disappointment after HORROR Philippines loss, says 'players in tears'

History was scripted on Tuesday, July 25 as minnows Philippines registered their first-ever FIFA World Cup win at the senior level having got the better of hosts New Zealand. The 0-1 defeat for the hosts saw them condemned to one of the horrifying defeats in the nation's football history as it leaves Group A wide open. After the contest, New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said her players were in tears and that now they have a must-win contest in the final group game against Switzerland.

Klimkova admits players in tears

"It was heartbreaking, I could see tears in my players' eyes," said Klimkova.

"I know how much it means to play in front of their families and friends."

"But it's not over yet. We still have one game to go. We still have time to reset and refocus before the game against Switzerland."

New Zealand were condemned to defeat in their second FIFA World Cup 2023 contest having started the campaign with a win against former champions Norway on Thursday, July 20. A solitary goal in the first half of Tuesday’s match proved to be a big catastrophe for the co-hosts as Sarina Bolden struck with a header. Her goal led the Philippines to their first win at the FIFA World Cup (men and women included).

"Five days ago, we were celebrating and we were so excited. Today, we didn't get what we wanted and played for," Klimkova said.

"There were a lot of unforced turnovers which I didn't see against Norway. The execution wasn't excellent.

"It wasn't the result we wanted but the fight, the passion was definitely there,” the New Zealand coach added.

Crunch final group games

As things stand, New Zealand will head into Sunday’s contest with mathematical permutations as they will have to at least draw to clinch a place in the knockout stage. The hosts are currently second in Group A with three points, level with Philippines. A win for the Philippines against Norway will mean, New Zealand will have to beat Switzerland. A draw for the Philippines will also mean, New Zealand will have to win to make the last 16.





