/FIFA WC 2026, Argentina vs Algeria: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Defending world champions Argentina will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday (Jun 17). Arriving in North America among the leading contenders to defend their title, Argentina will aim to build on their positive start and further strengthen their reputation as one of the tournament’s standout teams. Boasting a squad filled with world-class talent and significant international experience, Lionel Scaloni’s men once again enter the competition carrying high expectations.

Algeria, however, will be eager to surprise the world champions in their opening match. The Desert Warriors have a mix of experienced players and exciting attacking talent, making them a dangerous opponent.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and Algeria approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday (Jun 17), 6:30 AM (IST)

Wednesday (Jun 17), 6:30 AM (IST) Venue: Kansas City Stadium

Kansas City Stadium Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Algeria