/FIFA 2026 | New Zealand midfielder Garbett ruled out of remaining World Cup matches

New Zealand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been dealt a significant blow, with midfielder Matt Garbett sidelined for the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury suffered during training. To cover the loss, Auckland FC striker Logan Rogerson has been called into the squad. Garbett, who currently represents Peterborough United in England, was ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s opening fixture, which ended in a 2-2 draw against Iran.

In a statement shared on social media, New Zealand Football expressed its disappointment over the setback, saying the entire squad was thinking of Garbett and was devastated that he would miss the remainder of the competition.

"The whole squad's thoughts are with Matt at this time, and we are gutted he won't be able to play in the tournament," New Zealand Football said in a social media post as per Reuters.

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"Matty's a good mate of mine, and I am really gutted for him," Rogerson said in an Auckland statement. "It's a weird feeling to be honest, slightly conflicted as I am also buzzing to get out there and meet up with the team."

On the field, Iran battled back to earn a 2-2 draw in the teams’ opening World Cup encounter. New Zealand struck first in the seventh minute when Elijah Just converted from close range after a delivery from captain Chris Wood.

Iran leveled the score in the 32nd minute through Ramin Rezaeian, who poked the ball in from close range to spark celebrations among the largely pro-Iran crowd at a packed stadium in Los Angeles.

Just the 26-year-old winger, who plays for Motherwell FC, restored New Zealand's advantage in the 54th minute.



Once again set up by Wood, he calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to score his second goal of the match.



But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.