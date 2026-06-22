/FIFA 2026: Iran field oldest starting XI since 1966 during World Cup match vs Belgium

Iran made FIFA World Cup history by naming the oldest starting lineup in the tournament since 1966, with an average age of 32 years and 181 days. The experienced team showed great determination and held Belgium to a goalless draw despite facing constant pressure. Belgium managed 23 shots but failed to score, their highest number of attempts without a goal in a World Cup match since 1994. Meanwhile, Iran produced a disciplined defensive show to earn a point in their second Group G match of the 2026 edition of World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Belgium started strongly, enjoying most of the possession and creating the better chances. Maxim De Cuyper tested goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with a long-range effort, but the Iranian shot-stopper dealt with it comfortably.

Iran looked threatening on the counterattack and thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute through Mehdi Taremi, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

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Belgium continued to attack throughout the first half and created several opportunities, however, Beiranvand made a number of important saves to keep the score level at the break.

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The match changed in the 66th minute when Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card for fouling Taremi, who was through on goal after a defensive mistake. The red card was the eighth of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With an extra player, Iran pushed forward in search of a winning goal and brought on fresh attacking options. Despite creating a few late chances, they could not find the breakthrough.

The game ended 0-0, with both teams earning a point. Iran remain top of Group G with two points, Belgium are second on two points, while New Zealand and Egypt are both on one point.