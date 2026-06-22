/FIFA WC 2026, Portugal vs Uzbekistan: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Portugal face a crucial match against Uzbekistan in their second Group K game at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both teams looking to get their campaigns back on track. The game at Houston Stadium in Texas is especially important for Portugal, who need a win to stay in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Portugal were disappointed in their opening match, drawing 1-1 with DR Congo. Joao Neves put them ahead with an early header, but Yoane Wissa equalised before half-time. Although Portugal controlled possession during much of the game, but they struggled to create clear chances and managed only one shot on target.

Uzbekistan started their first-ever World Cup appearance with a 3-1 loss to Colombia. Despite the defeat, they celebrated a historic moment when Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the nation’s first World Cup goal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, defensive issues continued to be a problem for them and the loss against Colombia marked their third straight defeat, including results from pre-tournament friendly matches.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Also Read - FIFA 2026: Iran leave emotional note for fans following Belgium stalemate

Portugal vs Uzbekistan, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday (Jun 23), 10:30 PM (IST)

Tuesday (Jun 23), 10:30 PM (IST) Venue: Houston Stadium

Houston Stadium Referee: Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Uzbekistan will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Uzbekistan will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Squads

Portugal:Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Tomas Araujo, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Samu Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Trincao, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes and Francisco Conceicao