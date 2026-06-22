/FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional note for fans following Belgium stalemate

After their goalless draw with Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Iran’s football team left a heartfelt note for supporters in the SoFi Stadium dressing room in Los Angeles. According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, the players wrote a note thanking fans for their constant support. The players thanked Los Angeles for its warm welcome and expressed gratitude to Iranian fans who supported them throughout the two matches. They also shared a message of peace, respect and friendship among all nations.



"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the note read.



"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations," the message added.

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Iran have made a solid start to the tournament, as they first drew 2-2 with New Zealand and then held Belgium to a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the standout performer against Belgium, making several important saves to earn the Player of the Match award.

With two points from two games, Iran are second in Group G and still have a strong chance of reaching the Round of 32. They will face Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, with a positive result potentially securing their place in the knockout stage.