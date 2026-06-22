/Salah ends Egypt’s 92-year wait| But did it break the all-time World Cup record?

After four FIFA World Cup appearances and a 92-year wait for its first win, Egypt finally tasted success at the ongoing edition in North America, with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second Group G fixture in Vancouver. The 67th-minute goal from their captain and ace forward, Mohamed Salah, gave them a 2-1 lead over the All Whites before left-winger Trézéguet's 82nd-minute header won it for Egypt. Interestingly, this is also the longest a nation has ever waited to secure its first tournament win.

Egypt first appeared at this multi-team tournament in the 1934 tournament, the second-ever World Cup. Following a prolonged absence from this

competition, Egypt returned during the 1990 WC before reappearing for the 2018 edition, yet remained winless throughout. While they lost to Hungary in their first-ever WC match in 1934 (2-4), Egypt registered their first win in this tournament 92 years later against New Zealand (3-1).

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Egypt, however, was easily the better side on the day. They had better possession, shots on target, passes, pass accuracy percentage and even fewer fouls. With a win and a draw in their first two league fixtures, Egypt are on the cusp of World Cup history, needing a draw at least in their final league fixture to qualify for the Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Now that they won their first game, we look at the top three countries that waited the longest to register a win at this competition since their debuts -

Country World Cup Debut First World Cup win Years Elapsed Egypt 1934 2026 (against New Zealand) 92 Years Wales 1958 2022 (against Ukraine) 64 Years Bolivia 1930 1994 (against Spain) 64 Years

Salah’s moment at the FIFA World Cup

A multi-time Premier League winner, having also won the Champions League with Liverpool, Egypt’s star forward Salah had never won a FIFA World Cup game for his country, with his moment coming in this second appearance.



Following a difficult 2018 campaign and the heartbreak of the 2022 edition in Qatar for failing to qualify, Salah’s decorated career was missing this piece, which he filled with his country’s maiden win.



"It's a great achievement for all the players. It's a great win. It's a great vibe. The next game is very important,” he said after the win.

