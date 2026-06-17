The Day 6 (Jun 16) of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 saw all the heavyweights performing as per their name as France, Norway and Argentina secured easy victories in their respective group-stage matches. The marquee players from each team - Kylian Mbappe for France, Erling Haaland for Norway, and Lionel Messio for Argentina - all scored goals as their team started world cup campaign with a bang. France and Argentina were the finalists in the last FIFA edition in 2022 which Argentina had won in the penalty shootout for their third football World Cup title. Below are the detailed results and highlights of all the matches on Day 6 (Tuesday, Jun 16) of FIFA World Cup:

France beat Senegal in Group I

In the first match of the day, France beat Senegal 3-1 in Group I fixture at MetLife stadium in New York New Jersey. The first half of the match was goalless before France superstar Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal in 66th minute. His teammate Bradley Barcola doubled France's lead to 2-0 with a goal in 82nd minute.

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Senegal tried to comeback with a goal five minutes past regulation time - injury time - with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring a goal for his team but Mbappe scored his second goal a minute later as France comfortably won the match.

Norway beat Iraq in Group I

Iraq were no match for Norway in the second Gorup I fixture as they lost 1-4 at Boston Stadium. Erling Haaland scored the first goal of the match, taking Norway 1-0 up in the 29th minute. Iraq fought back as Aymen Hussein scored the equalizer 10 minutes later in 39th minute. Iraq remained at par only for four minutes as Haaland scored another goal in 43rd minute to take Norway 2-1 up.

In the second half, Leo Ostigard scored third goal for Norway in the 76th minute and the match ended with Iraq's Hussein conceding own goal six minutes into the injury time which summed up their horrible day.

Argentine beat Algeria in Group J