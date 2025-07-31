/Fastest T20I hundreds in cricket history – Top explosive knocks

T20I cricket is all about high scores, explosive shots, nail-biting thrillers and cutthroat competitions. In this format, the tide changes in just a few balls, and a quick hundred affects the course of the game in no time. Over the years, some batters have played jaw-dropping knocks in 20-over cricket. Let’s take a look at some of the fastest hundreds ever scored in men’s T20 internationals.

(Disclaimer: This list excludes knocks from Zimbabwe and other ICC associate nations.)

1. Rohit Sharma and David Miller - 35 balls.

The record for the fastest T20I hundred belongs jointly to Rohit Sharma and David Miller. Rohit’s 35-ball ton came against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, finishing with 118 off 43 balls. Miller achieved the feat just two months earlier, hammering an unbeaten 101 off 36 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

2. Tim David and Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls

Two of the modern-day hitters share the second spot with Tim David, who recently joined the elusive list. On February 2, 2025, Abhishek Sharma lit up the Wankhede with a 37-ball hundred against England, smashing 13 sixes and 7 fours.

On July 26, 2025, at Warner Park, Tim David scored a blistering century (an unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries) under pressure. Coming in at 87/4, his fireworks turned the match as Australia chased down a mammoth total of 215 with 23 balls to spare.

3. Johnson Charles – 39 balls

West Indies opening batter Johnson Charles hammered the South African bowlers on March 26, 2023, at Centurion. He smashed a 39-ball century, scoring 118 off 46 balls with 10 fours and 11 sixes. Despite his heroics, South Africa chased down 259 with seven balls to spare.

4. Sanju Samson – 40 balls