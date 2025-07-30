/What is the highest 10th wicket partnership in Test. Hint - it came in India vs England match

Indian fans were left heartbroken when a well-defended delivery from tailender Mohammed Shami's bat rolled onto the stumps, shattering India's dreams of what could have been a famous victory at Lord's against England in the ongoing Test series. Moments like these remind us that in Test cricket, every run, every ball and every partnership count. From the opening stand to the last pair, each partnership can shape the outcome of a Test match.

The Test format has seen impressive achievements, including top individual scores, record-breaking partnerships, batters accumulating runs and bowlers scalping numerous wickets. Interestingly, even the tailenders have an impressive record when it comes to forming partnerships. After excelling with the ball, they have proven their skill and talent with the bat as well.

An example of this was when former England batter Joe Root and retired English pacer James Anderson stitched a 198-run partnership for the 10th wicket. This is the highest tenth-wicket partnership in Test cricket and it occurred against India in 2014 at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham.

It was the first Test during India's tour of England in 2014 and Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Murali Vijay was the top scorer for the visitors, scoring 146 runs, while Dhoni contributed 82 runs. Fifties from tailenders Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami helped India reach a total of 457 runs in the first innings.

In response, England began their innings with a deficit of 457 runs to cut down. At one point, the score was 298/9 and it looked like India would take a lead of 100-plus runs. However, Joe Root and retired English pacer James Anderson buried India's hopes, taking England to 496 with a lead of 39 runs.