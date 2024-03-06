WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Shabnim Ismail sets new record for fastest ball in women's cricket vs Delhi Capitals

Record books were shattered on Tuesday (Mar 5) after Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket. Shabnim, playing against Delhi Capitals in the first clash in Delhi achieved the historic feat having clocked a speed of 132.1 kph. According to stats recorded in women’s cricket, this was the fastest delivery in women’s cricket in any format, surpassing her own record of 128 kph against the West Indies in 2016. An image you can hear 🗣️🤌#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/FXR6knOHbj — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 5, 2024 × Shabnim sets record for fastest delivery

On the second ball of the third over, Shabnim bowling to Meg Lanning delivered the fastest ball in the history of cricket. The ball hit Lanning’s pad and saw an appeal from the bowling side which was turned down by the standing umpire. However, Mumbai Indians decided not to review in the early stage of the match. However, the historic moment was the only time Shabnim had a good day at the office as she ended with figures of 46/1 in her four overs.

The South African bowler also has the fastest delivery at international cricket for women while also clocking the 127kph mark twice during the 2022 ODI World Cup. Ismail had also recorded a delivery at 128.3kph in the opening game of the tournament, also against the Capitals.

What happened in the match?

Mumbai Indians having won on the final ball during the curtain-raiser clash against Delhi Capitals, did not have the best time on Tuesday. The defending champions were beaten by 29 runs in the return leg contests by Delhi Capitals. Jemimah Rodrigues was adjourned Player of the Match for her unbeaten 69-run knock while skipper Meg Lanning scored 53 runs. There were starts for Shafali Verma (29) and Alice Capsey (19) which propelled Delhi to 192/4 in their 20 overs.