'Farmers are integral part of our country': Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane urge Indians to stay united

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to social media and urged fans to not fall for any false propaganda. Virat's tweet comes amid the social media outrage in response to posts by international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg extended their support for the ongoing farmers protest in India.

Kohli said: "Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg on social media platform Twitter.

The MEA, in a statement, said that a minute section of farmers from parts of the country has some reservation about the farm reforms. The statement added that there is need for a proper understanding of the issue before jumping the ship about the ongoing farmers protest.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also took to Twitter and wrote: "There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether"

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted regarding the matter and said that the "External forces can be spectators but not participants".

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar tweeted on Wednesday.