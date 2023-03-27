'Far from winning...': Former England skipper brushes aside India as ODI World Cup favorites

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has termed India as underachievers in the white-ball cricket and said that they are far from winning the ICC ODI World Cup at the moment.

The marquee 50-over tournament is scheduled to be held in India later this year and India are certainly not the favourites, according to Vaughan. The former England batsman tweeted, “India are a team under achieving so much in White ball cricket .. They have so much talent & depth .. 6 months away from a home World Cup & along way off from winning it at the moment .. #INDvAUS.”

Notably, India last won an ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, held jointly by India and Bangladesh , and have been ousted in the last two editions - 2015 & 2019 - in the semi-finals.

After the 2011 World Cup win, India have only managed to win 2013 Champions Trophy - as their only ICC silverware. India, however, have reached the finals of 2014 ICC T20 World Cup and 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, losing to Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, respectively.

With the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled at home, India are a strong contender but their recent form and doubt over the availability of players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have raised some concerns over their chances of wining it all. India's recent 1-2 loss to Australia in the three-match ODI series has also not been not beneficial to their case.

Meanwhile, Vaughan has picked England - the winners of 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as one of the favourites to win the tournament. Speaking to Khaleej Times last week, Vaughan had said, "I have to say that England are the favourites even if it's in conditions that you know is little bit different to what it was in 2019 when they won the World Cup (in England). They (England) have got good spin options. They have got good players who play spin nicely."

