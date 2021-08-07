'Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there': Anil Kumble on James Anderson becoming third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

England pacer James Anderson became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after surpassing former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble during Day 3 of first England vs India Test in Nottingham. Now, Kumble, who has 619 Test wickets, has reacted to Anderson's historic feat and congratulated him.

Anderson achieved the feat when he dismissed KL Rahul with an outside-off delivery during the first Test of a five-match series. He took another wicket of Shardul Thakur in the next over, taking his tally to 621. It took him 162 Test matches to get past Kumble, who scalped 619 wickets in 132 Tests. The paceman is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) on the list of highest wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

Taking to his Twitter, Kumble wrote, "Congratulations @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there." Apart from Kumble, several other cricketing greats also wished Anderson. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman too congratulated him, he tweeted, "18 years of hunger and relentless pursuit of excellence at the top level. For any bowler it is a special effort, but for a fast bowler it is extra special. Many congratulations to James Anderson on becoming the 3rd highest wicket taker of all time . Richly deserved."

18 years of hunger and relentless pursuit of excellence at the top level. For any bowler it is a special effort, but for a fast bowler it is extra special.

Many congratulations to James Anderson on becoming the 3rd highest wicket taker of all time . Richly deserved.

Recently, Anderson also opened up about playing in his 40s. As quoted by ICC, he said, "I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England. That's all I've really ever bothered about and what I'll keep trying to do."

"I am sure I will have to be a little bit wise about which games I play and which I don't. That's something for the selectors, coach, captain and the medical team to help with as well. It's not just me saying I will play this one and not that one. We want to play in the best team but be careful of managing workloads. We will try and discuss what is best for the team," he added.