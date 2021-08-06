Cricket - James Anderson goes past Anil Kumble to become third-highest wicket taker in Tests

England pacer James Anderson has surpassed Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The 40-year-old achieved this feat on Day 3 of the first Test between England and India.

It took Jimmy Anderson 162 Test matches to get past Kumble, who scalped 619 wickets in 132 Tests. James Anderson is now the third-highest wicket-taker after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian icon Shane Warne.

He achieved it after removing KL Rahul, who scored 84 runs to take India past England in the first innings. James Anderson also got an important wicket of Virat Kohli, he got him out on golden duck.

But speaking to the media after the day's action, Anderson played the rivalry down and said it is all about playing to one's strength and keep individual battles out.

"I try not to focus too much on that (on his battle with Virat Kohli). I think it is important we as bowlers do what we do best in our strength. I was trying to swing the ball away from the two openers and get that edge. After that, I was trying to attack the stumps and bowl a tad straighter. You have to keep individual battles out of it," said Anderson while replying to an ANI query.

When ANI asked which wicket was more special between Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, Anderson replied: "Yeah, it is unfair to pick one because they are both great batsmen. So to get them both out, it is great and I am delighted. I cannot pick one."

Anderson ended the innings with four wickets in hand.