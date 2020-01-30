Fan's selfie with Kobe Bryant could be NBA legend's final photo

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 30, 2020, 12.25 PM(IST)

(Facebook - Dionne Reich Smigiel) Photograph:( Facebook )

Fan's mother took to Facebook and posted the picture.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine passengers who died in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday morning. They were en route to a basketball match in Thousands Oak, in which Bryan's daughter was expected to play. Former Lakers legend was expected to coach the team.

Young fan's selfie with Bryant has emerged on social media, many suggest that this could be his last photo before the crash. Fan's mother took to Facebook and posted the picture. The caption read: "Been off FB for a bit, but I had to post. This was yesterday. He told Brady 'we will take a better pic tomorrow'. I just can’t believe it. I saw the crash on a Malibu News station and said 'sure hope that wasn’t Kobe'. Freaky I thought it was him and it was."

Kobe Bryant's untimed death shook the whole world. He was considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He led his team Lakers to 5 NBA titles. The American is the fourth in the list of all-time scoring list in NBA history. He was recently succeeded by his team's LeBron James. Kobe Bryant was well known as 'The Black Mamba', he was an 18-time All-Star player. He was the 'Most Valuable Player' in the year 2008. He scored 33,643 points in his career in NBA.

Mourners place tributes as they gather in Microsoft Square near the Staples Center to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, in Los Angeles, California, US, January 26, 2020.| Reuters

His fans came out on the streets of Los Angeles to offer condolence to the Basketball great, Global icons from all walks of life sent their condolences messages on the social network. 

