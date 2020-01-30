Kobe Bryant's wife posts heart-felt message, thanks millions of fans for support

Former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter, Gianna's untimed death shook the whole world. He and his daughter along with seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning. The crash took place into a hillside in Calabasas, Califonia. The impact of the crash broke the chopper into pieces, debris created due to the crash stretched from about 500 to 600 feet.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant is said to be 'numb' and 'heartbroken' after receiving this tragic news.

She made her first public statement through a heartfelt message in the first Instagram post since the crash.

She had made her Instagram page private after the crash but on Wednesday it was public again. She had a new profile picture on it and gained almost 2 million followers. In the new profile photo, Kobe Bryant is seen hugging her young daughter Gianna. The picture was taken on February 14, 2016, before Bryant's final NBA All-Star Game.

In a recent investigation, it turned out that Kobe's chopper was missing an essential warning system which could have helped to avoid the crash.

Kobe married Vanessa in the year 2001, he succeeded by his wife and three daughters.