Kobe Bryant: An NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and a Basketball giant

Kobe's rivalry with Shaquille O'Neal

His rivalry with his fellow team-mate and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has been known to all.

He and Bryant were involved in a fist-fight against each other in a lockout match which was a turning moment in their relationship.

They won three championships together from the year 2000 to 2002. They parted ways after Shaq was picked by Heats in 2004.

They resolved their issues after their retirement. Both the legends are known for taking the team to a new high. Shaq O'Neal mourned Kobe Bryant's death, he called him a brother.

