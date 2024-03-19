Lionel Messi-Hong Kong controversy: Fans to receive 50% refund after Argentine star missed friendly match

Football fans in Hong Kong who turned up to watch Lionel Messi during an exhibition match last month and were left disappointed by the Argentine superstar's absence will receive a 50 per cent refund, as long as they don't launch legal action, per a report in AFP news agency.

Organiser Tatler Asia on Monday (Mar 18) said those who purchased tickets through official channels for the match would be offered a 50 per cent refund. It added that those seeking the refund will have to agree to terms and conditions that include not pursuing "proceedings before any court of law, tribunal (or) regulatory authority".

Notably, the capacity crowd had paid as much as 880 Hong Kong dollars ($110) to 4,880 Hong Kong dollars ($624) per person to watch Messi recreate his magic on field for Inter Miami during a tour match against a Hong Kong select XI.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner sat on the bench with an injury, drawing boos from the crowd. The controversy snowballed with China seeing his absence as a political snub.

Notably, Messi opted to play against Vissel Kobe in Japan later, having also played in Saudi Arabia before the match in Hong Kong.

Messi's statement

Due to Messi’s absence and fan criticism, the Beijing Football Authority also opted not to host the Argentine captain and his side. Earlier, Argentina were set to face recently crowned African champions Ivory Coast in a friendly match during the current international break.

Messi, who usually refrains from commenting on such matters, released a video in Spanish where he explained his position and what prompted him to not play the match.

“I’ve heard people say that I didn’t want to play (in Hong Kong) for political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue,” said Messi.

“Had that been the case, I wouldn’t have even travelled to Japan or visited China as many times as I have," he added.

A day before the Hong Kong match, Messi said he tried to play in front of the fans that came to watch Inter Miami’s training session. “I did all I could,” he said. “But I really couldn’t play. I felt discomfort and there was a risk it’d get worse.”