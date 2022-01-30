'Fans are deprived': Pakistan great bats for Ind-Pak bilateral cricket to resume

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to work towards resuming bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals share one of the fiercest rivalries on the cricket pitch but have not played a bilateral series between them since 2013.

India and Pakistan continue to meet only in major ICC tournaments due to the ongoing political tension between the two countries. Lamenting the lack of bilateral cricket between the two teams, Sohail said fans have been deprived of relishing the epic rivalry.

"The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that," Sohail was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

India and Pakistan last met in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last year where the Men in Green pulled off a dominant ten-wicket win to end their winless streak against India in World Cups. Pakistan registered their first-ever win against the Men in Blue in a World Cup encounter last year.

Also Read: 'They said you have testicles on your head': Harbhajan Singh recalls infamous Monkeygate scandal

Former Pakistan captain Sohail also shared his views on Rohit Sharma being appointed as India's limited-overs captain after the departure of Virat Kohli. The Pakistan great believes Rohit is the right choice for captaincy and his experience of leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL will also help India.

"Rohit Sharma is a good choice as a captain. His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy. Of course, his experience as the Mumbai Indians skipper at the IPL (Indian Premier League) would help. IPL helps the new players get prepared and make them comfortable with the camera.But I believe the IPL performances should not be the criterion for selection to the Test team; it should be based only on First-Class cricket," said Sohail.