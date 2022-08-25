Fan responds to Sheldon Jackson's tweet post his omission from India A squad, KKR player responds

Sheldon Jackson recently took to social media in a bid to offer his thoughts to fans after he failed to make the cut for the New Zealand A series which is set to take place at home. He was also left out of the West Zone Duleep Trophy squads.

Responding to his reactionary tweet, a fan justified the BCCI's decision to leave him out of the squad by reminding him of his lacklustre performance during the annual domestic league, IPL.

ALSO READ: 'He is not out of form, the issue is...' - Rashid Khan shares his take on Virat Kohli's form ahead of Asia Cup

Jackson initially took to Twitter to declare that per his understanding, he had done enough to confirm his position on at least one of the squads based on his performances in the last three seasons, having scored almost 2000 runs.

“I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for 3 continuous season, I may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that I’m a good player and performer but I’m old, I’m 35 not 75,” Jackson wrote.

I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old🤣, im 35 not 75 🤣🤣 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022 ×

In response to his tweet, a fan recalled his performances at the IPL, saying, "I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry!"

I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL.

All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry! — Sourav (@iamsouravroy) August 24, 2022 ×

Subsequently, Jackson issued a response to the seemingly disgruntled fan, admitting that sometimes that was how the cookie crumbled when it came to the fickle nature of the sport.

ALSO READ: 'It's just another opposition' - Rohit Sharma downplays hype around India-Pakistan face-off in Asia Cup

"Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday."

Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday 🙏 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022 ×

However, the fan, clearly taken aback by Jackson's response admitted that he was just a fan who was upset with his performance. He went on to wish Jackson the best, hoping for him to make his way back to winning ways.