Fan requests Rohit Sharma to arrange tickets for India-Pakistan T20 WC clash during IPL 2021, pic goes viral

Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs despite pulling off a brilliant 42-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league game of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 08). Mumbai Indians produced a magnificent performance with the bat as they went on to post their highest-ever total in IPL history in search of an unlikely win against SRH to secure a berth in the playoffs.

MI needed to win by a staggering 171 runs to qualify for the playoffs and went on to post 235 runs on the board, batting first in Abu Dhabi. However, they couldn't restrict SRH below 65 runs as the Manish Pandey-led side scored 193 runs to ensure MI's early exit from the competition.

It was an entertaining contest between the two teams in Abu Dhabi with the MI batsmen going berserk after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. A fan was spotted in the stands with a hilarious request for Rohit during his side's innings in the game.

The fan came with a placard requesting the MI skipper and team India vice-captain to arrange two tickets for the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The fan was spotted by the TV cameras and grabbed the limelight during MI's innings.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to kick off from Sunday (October 17) post the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2021 in UAE. The World Cup will be staged in UAE and Oman with arch-rivals India and Pakistan locking horns against each other in the opening game of Group 2 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24.

India will then take on New Zealand and Afghanistan in their next two games in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2021.