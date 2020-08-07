Fabian Allen ruled out of CPL 2020 after missing charter flight

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled of the impending Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 after he missed his flight from Jamaica to Barbados. Due to travel restrictions in Trinidad due to COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled chartered flight on Monday was the only way he could enter Trinidad and now will be missing an entire month of cricket action.

Allen, who was retained by franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL draft, was due to reach Barbados before boarding the charter to Trinidad. However, the Windies all-rounder was late to reach the airport and missed the flight.

"Unfortunately, there was some confusion with his understanding of the flight details and he missed the flight. We explored all possibilities, but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions in Trinidad, the charter flight on Monday was the only way he could enter the country," ESPNCricinfo quoted Allen's agent as saying.

The CPL 2020 is all set to become the first major cricket league to commence amid the COVID-19 pandemic from August 18 with the final scheduled on September 10. The entire tournament is set to be played in Trinidad & Tobago behind closed doors.

All the participants in the CPL are required to self-isolate for two weeks before they board their flights, and for two weeks upon arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

Moreover, the COVID-19 test reports of all the travelling party for CPL 2020 has come negative and they will now self-isolate.

CPL 2020 will strictly be played in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and curb the spread of COVID-19.

