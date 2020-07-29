Caribbean Premier League: Full schedule, timings and venues of CPL 2020 Photograph:( AFP )
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 is all set to begin on August 18 with the final scheduled to take place on September 10. Here is the full schedule for CPL 2020.
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 is all set to begin on August 18 with the final scheduled to take place on September 10. The 33-match tournament will be played in Trinidad & Tobago with just two stadiums set to host the entire event. While Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will witness 23 matches including the semi-finals and final, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches.
CPL 2020 will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season opener will see last year’s runners-up – Guyana Amazon Warriors – play Trinbago Knight Riders whereas the second game will be played between defending champions Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis.
Damien O’Donohoe, the CPL’s CEO, said: “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”
Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Tues 18 August, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 18 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 19 August, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks
Wed 19 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 20 Aug, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents
Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sat 22 Aug, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 23 Aug, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks
Queen’s Park Oval
Tues 25 August, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
Tues 25 August, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Wed 26 August 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
Wed 26 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
Thurs 27 August, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 30 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
Sun 30 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Tues 1 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tues 1 September, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
Wed 2 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC: Final