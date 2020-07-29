Caribbean Premier League: Full schedule, timings and venues of CPL 2020

Jul 29, 2020

Caribbean Premier League: Full schedule, timings and venues of CPL 2020 Photograph:( AFP )

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 is all set to begin on August 18 with the final scheduled to take place on September 10. Here is the full schedule for CPL 2020.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 is all set to begin on August 18 with the final scheduled to take place on September 10. The 33-match tournament will be played in Trinidad & Tobago with just two stadiums set to host the entire event. While Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will witness 23 matches including the semi-finals and final, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches.

CPL 2020 will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season opener will see last year’s runners-up – Guyana Amazon Warriors – play Trinbago Knight Riders whereas the second game will be played between defending champions Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis. 

Damien O’Donohoe, the CPL’s CEO, said: “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020: Full Schedule

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 18 August, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 18 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 19 August, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Wed 19 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 20 Aug, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sat 22 Aug, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 23 Aug, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 1 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC: Final

