FA CUP: Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester United cruise to fifth round with comfortable wins

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in his side's 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round and Casemiro also grabbed a brace in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday. Fellow Premier League sides Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton also reached round five on a shock-less day. Top flight Fulham were held to a 1-1 home draw by second-tier Sunderland at Craven Cottage.

South Korean Son has endured a lean season but made the difference with two superb goals after the break as the visitors moved comfortably through to the next round. Five minutes into the second half, the ball was played to Son outside the penalty area and he struck an unstoppable drive low into the corner of the net.

It was only his second goal since mid-October but 19 minutes later he struck again, turning smoothly on the edge of the box and firing past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Apart from a brief spell in between Tottenham's goals, Preston rarely troubled the away side who did not even need to bring leading scorer Harry Kane off the bench. Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma, who signed for Spurs on loan from Spanish club Villarreal this week, came off the bench to score his side's third with a close-range finish late on.

Casemiro leads United attack

Reading were riding their luck at Old Trafford until Casemiro scored twice in the space of four minutes early in the second half to pave the way for United's win. His first was a delightful dinked finish from Antony's pass and he then drilled in a low shot to double the lead.