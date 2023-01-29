WWE: Here are the full results of 2023 Royal Rumble including major upsets and shocking end to the event

In what is deemed as one of the better Royal Rumble in many years, the one in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday lived up to the hype. For the first time the event began with the 30-man Royal Rumble followed up with the 'Pitch Black' match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, the 30-woman Royal Rumble and finally ended with the most-exciting segment of the night in the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. As the event has now wrapped up, let’s have a look at the results and see what were the top moments from the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Here are the results of the 2023 Royal Rumble –

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes wins 30-man Royal Rumble

The returning Cody Rhodes was the last-man standing in the 30-man Royal Rumble in Texas, sealing his chance to main-event WrestleMania 39.

The intercontinental champion Gunther was the first entrant, and to say the least, he was the most impressive performer of the night. Somehow managing to stay inside the squared circle for more than 70 minutes, Gunther broke Rey Mysterio’s 63-minute long-standing record. While there were many cherish able moments from the Men’s Royal Rumble, legendary Booker T returning made the crowd go crazy. Heading into the business end of it, Cody Rhodes happened to be the last entrant and made this event all about himself.

Following Logan Paul’s star-studding performance that included him throwing Seth Rollins out of the top rope; he, Gunther and Rhodes were the last three standing at one point. After a decent back-and-forth with the Gunther, Rhodes finally had his Royal Rumble moment as he threw him out of the ring and won his first-ever Men's Royal Rumble.

Bray Wyatt wins 'Pitch Dark' match against LA Knight

In the first of its kind match, Bray Wyatt beat LA Knight, claiming a win in a rather dud one-sided contest. However, the appearance of Uncle Howdy at the end of the segment made things little interesting when he jumped onto LA Knight.

Bianca Belair retains her title

The reigning RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair retained her title against the former champion, Alexa Bliss in another short-one-sided match. With this win, Blair strengthened her position on the roster as one the top stars from the women’s division.

Rhea Ripley wins her first Women’s Royal Rumble

Much like the Men’s Royal Rumble, the 30-woman Royal Rumble had the crowd on its feet too. Coming out as the first entrant, one member of the Judgement Day faction, Rhea Ripley looked confident throughout the match. While she didn’t throw many wrestlers off the top rope, she smartly managed to keep herself alive in it by targeting everyone every now and then.

The return of Chelsea Green didn’t get the pop she would have hoped, she still ended up creating an unlikely record for herself – getting thrown out in least number of seconds. With the irresistible force – Nia Jax also making her emphatic return, she couldn’t do much damage either.

In the end, it all fell down to the last three - the winner of the inaugural Women ‘s Royal Rumble, Asuka, Rhea and Liv Morgan. After Rhea knocked out Asuka, she came close on getting herself eliminated but saved, eventually throwing Liv Morgan out in style to win her first Women’s Royal Rumble.

Tribal Chief Roman Reigns beats Kevin Owens

With the last-minute change in the scheduling of the matches at 2023 Royal Rumble event, everyone knew something drastic is going to happen in the Universal Championship title match – and well, that didn't disappoint. After Roman defeated Kevin Owens in an exciting match, the real drama began.

Joined in by the remaining members of the Bloodline following the match, everyone started beating KO ruthlessly. It was when he got handcuffed, Sami entered the picture and asked Roman to stop. When Roman then asked Sami to take the chair and hit Owens, he instead slammed Roman, much to the cheer of the crowd.

Then Roman alongside Jimmy and Solo Sikoa took down Sami while Jey left the ring leaving everyone inside surprised.