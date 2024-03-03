F1 return for Vettel? Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Vettel exchange texts amid Hamilton's replacement search

Formula 1 fans have got their hopes up of seeing Sebastian Vettel return to the grid after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff namedropped the German while talking about a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Wolf said Vettel still had the potential to compete in F1. Wolf added that Mercedes needed to quickly decide in the coming months if they wanted a young driver to replace Hamilton or some experienced driver.

"Sebastian is a great guy and a giant of this sport. I think he still has the speed. After three or four races, we have to decide whether to go for youth or experience. Or do we optimise in the short term and give the youngsters more time to gain experience?," said Wolff.

Vettel confirms talks with Wolff

Meanwhile, talking to Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Vettel expressed surprise about Hamilton's move to Ferrari, whilst adding that he was indeed in conversation with Wolf.

“I was surprised by this change. The Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff didn’t call me, but we briefly exchanged text messages," said Vettel.

"But so far it’s not an issue for me, also because at 36 I still have all the time in the world. So it’s not going away."

However, the four-time world champion with RedBull cleared that so far, his plans had not changed.

“But my omens haven’t changed. I think I’ve learnt and understood a lot in this one year without racing, including about myself. Being on the other side has had a huge impact on me and many questions have come up. So far, there are no active plans.”

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season with 53 victories to his name. After winning four championships with Red Bull, Vettel moved to Ferrari where a six-year stint failed to yield a much-coveted fifth title. He completed his final two years on the grid with Aston Martin.

Vettel's return talks to F1 has gained pace after 39-year-old Hamilton activated a break clause to seal his move to the Italian company after admitting the prospect of "driving in Ferrari red" was too hard to turn down.