Former British Formula One driver Martin Brundle has compared Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari as a "Schumacher-esque" after the legendary driver stole the spotlight of the sporting world on Thursday (Feb 1). Hamilton, a living legend of the sport will race for Ferrari from the 2025 Formula One season and will wave goodbye to Mercedes after more than a decade. The controversial move was made public on Thursday with many comparing his upcoming stint with Michael Schumacher, who enjoyed grand success at the Ferrari.

Hamilton’s comparisons with Schumacher

"We've talked to him about it for years, interviews [along the lines of] 'wouldn't you fancy doing a Michael Schumacher and joining Ferrari to make them champions?'," Brundle told Sky Sports in an exclusive conversation.

"He's always said 'I've been with Mercedes, even when I was at McLaren I had Mercedes engines, they're my team and my manufacturer for life'.

"What a story - Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari."

Hamilton like Schumacher has won seven World Championships and is the most successful driver in the history of the sport. He has 104 F1 poles (most) and an astonishing win record with 103 races. He remains the only racer to have crossed the 100-win tally on the F1 circuit.

It is interesting to note that Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with Mercedes last year for 2024 and 2025. Now, it appears that the second season may have only been an option with him set to move away.