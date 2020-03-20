F1: Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix postponed whereas Monaco race called off

With the Australian Grand Prix being cancelled, coronavirus pandemic has slowed down this year's Formula One championship after the Dutch and Spanish have been postponed whereas Monaco Grand Prix organisers have called off the race.

Earlier, Bahrain, Chinese and Vietnamese Grands Prix were postponed.

The Dutch Grand Prix was set to return to the calendar year of the championship for the first time since 1985. The race was supposed to take place in Zandvoort circuit on May 1-3, followed by the Spanish Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled as the organisers said that the situation was "no longer tenable".



A statement from the race organisers, Automobile Club de Monaco read: "The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable.

They went on to apologise to the fans, spectators and partners for cancelling the much-awaited race of the year.

They said: "To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances, will it be possible to organize these events later this year."

If the global contagion continues to spread, it could lead to cancelling of the complete championship.