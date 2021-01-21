F1 CEO opens up about Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes

New Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that he is unsure whether seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will sign a new contract with Mercedes. Hamilton is out of contract currently and is yet to agree fresh terms with Mercedes to continue in 2021 and beyond.

With the start of new F1 season less than two months away, Domenicali revealed that he has had talks with Hamilton about his future during the winter break while conceding that the Briton hasn't told him whether he will pen a new deal with Mercedes.

“I have spoken with Lewis, we talked during the Christmas period,” Domenicali told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is preparing. He is not telling me if he will sign or not sign the renewal with Mercedes.”

While Hamilton continues to train ahead of the new season, reports suggest that Mercedes are confident over a new deal.

However, Domenicali expressed his doubts on whether Hamilton would call time on his F1 career when he has the golden opportunity to lift an unprecedented eighth F1 world title.

"He has a great opportunity, not only speaking in terms of sports, to be the strongest in the world,” he explained.

“He also has the opportunity to continue to have a role that goes beyond the sporting dimension, and he will be able to do so also in the future.

"To be champion is one thing, but it’s another to do it in another dimension.

“So I am convinced and I hope, as an interested party, that everything can be resolved quickly.”

