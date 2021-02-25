Explainer: Pink-ball vs red-ball - Usage in day/night Test, major differences, all you need to know

Team India are on top in the on-going Day/Night Test match against England at the world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Many may wonder why these matches are played with a pink ball, instead of a regular red ball.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second-fastest to 400 Test wickets, only fourth Indian to achieve milestone

Well, here are the reasons why the pink ball used in the Day/Night match is different from the normal red ball:

The ball is easier to spot under the lights as compared to the red ball The pink ball has an extra coating of lacquer to maintain colour and shine longer than the red ball The leather coating of the ball has pink pigment. The pink ball gives more swing in the initial part of the match. It takes up to 4-5 days to get the right gloss on the pink.

The pink ball used in the ongoing Test match is manufactured by SG in Meerut. SG pink ball is hand-stitched and the black seam is pronounced.

ALSO READ: Joe Root enters record books with maiden five-for but Axar Patel gives India crucial breakthroughs

Team India played their first Day/Night Test in 2019 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami took all 19 wickets that fell in the match. However, the ongoing match at Narendra Modi Stadium has been dominated by spinners. The Indian spinners took 19 wickets against England.