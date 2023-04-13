Explained: Why Team India may turn back to Ajinkya Rahane for WTC final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is churning out nail-biting contests with each passing day. The ongoing season has already become a hit and is on course for more success before its conclusion on May 28. Soon after the end of IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will reassemble and leave for the United Kingdom to lock horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2021-23 cycle.

After missing out on winning the inaugural WTC cycle, and losing to New Zealand in 2021, India will hope to make the most of this opportunity and end their 10-year-long ICC-title drought. While Indian players have been asked to manage their workload efficiently in IPL 2023, there have already been some injury concerns ahead of the WTC summit clash, on June 07 at The Oval, London. While Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have already been ruled out, Shreyas Iyer is also out of contention.

With Iyer's back injury resurfacing during India-Australia home Tests, he is out of IPL 2023 and will also miss the high-voltage WTC clash. Thus, India have some tough calls to smartly pack their middle order for the marquee clash, keeping the English conditions in mind.

Many experts have chipped in the idea of KL Rahul to open with Rohit as the duo was a successful pair during India's four Tests in England in the 2021 English summer. However, Rahul's low returns -- in Australia Tests and IPL 2023 so far -- aren't unknown. If the team management still persists with Rahul-Rohit as their openers, this could drop in-form batter Shubman Gill at No. 5 (an alien spot for him); filling in for Iyer. Nonetheless, Ajinkya Rahane's two good outings for his new franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL season have led to many ardent Indian cricket fans and former cricketers suggesting his inclusion.

Rahane for WTC final?

It is to be noted that Rahane has made scores of 61 (27) and 31 (19), striking at over 200 (225.92) and 150 (163.15) respectively, so far in his two innings for CSK. While many can say that IPL isn't an ideal platform for any batter's return in Tests, that too after two-long years, Rahane has had a good domestic run as well.

Rahane scored 634 runs (with a best of 204) in seven matches, at an average of 57.63, with a hundred and two fifties for Mumbai in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season. While he could have gone for a County stint (like Cheteshwar Pujara), rather than plying his trade in the IPL, a dearth of middle-order batters with Iyer and Pant's injury has brightened the chances for Rahane.

What are the numbers for Rahane?

Now, let's focus on Rahane's numbers in Tests, particularly in England. The right-hander has scored 4,931 Test runs in 82 Tests, with 12 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. In England, he has amassed 729 runs in 15 Tests, at a woeful average of 26.03, with a solitary hundred and five fifties. He has two memorable knocks in English conditions; 103 (Lord's Test, 2014) and 81 (Trent Bridge, 2018).

Meanwhile, Rahane has a total of 1,090 runs versus Australia at an average of 37.58 with two centuries and five half-centuries (only one at home). In addition, he has scored 884 of those in Australia, which includes both his tons.

Above all, it is Rahane's experience that the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team will bank up on if he earns a recall. A stage as big as a WTC final and an opposition as formidable as Pat Cummins-led Australia (against whom he scored his last ton -- a memorable 112) can perfectly motivate a senior pro like Rahane.

Given, Rahane has already tasted failure with the Virat Kohli-led Indian side in the inaugural WTC final, where he scored 49 and 15, the 34-year-old will be highly charged in possibly his last ICC final. In the twilight of his career, it goes without saying that the Mumbaikar will be desperate to make the most of any chance presented to him.

Fire to perform is still burning strong!

After his spirited 27-ball 61 in CSK debut, versus Mumbai Indians (MI), at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, a determined Rahane subtly reminded the critics that it is still early to write him off. At the post-match presentation, he said, "I was just told to focus on my strengths and focus on preparation. I love playing at the Wankhede, I know the ground well. Have not played a Test here, yet." He even smiled when on-air commentators praised his usage of 'yet'.

Later, at the post-match presser, he stated, "Still, a long way to go [WTC final]. Today, I was not sure about my place in the eleven, (and) got to know just before the toss. For me, it is about playing one game at a time and staying in the moment. "Anything can happen. I will never give up. For me it is about playing with enjoyment and passion," Rahane added.

For now, Rahane needs to continue to tick the basics and add runs for CSK. If he continues in the same manner, the batting maestro -- and also a highly acclaimed slip fielder -- might be in India's scheme of things to star in the playing XI for the WTC final.



