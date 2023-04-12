'If it comes to carrying water or helping out someone, he's such a team man': Ravi Shastri hails CSK batter

Ajinkya Rahane debuted for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Yellow Army's face-off versus Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 12 of the IPL 2023 edition, on April 08. With Moeen Ali ruled out for being unwell, Rahane joined CSK's playing XI and made a solid start for MS Dhoni & Co. Chasing 158, CSK lost opener Devon Conway for duck but Rahane walked out at No. 3 and played a sublime 27-ball 61, laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes, to set the foundation for Chennai's seven-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rahane looked at his fluent best from the word go on his CSK debut. After his knock, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Rahane and called him an ideal team man. The former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator has closely worked with the former Indian Test vice-captain, during his coaching stint with the national side, and lavished Rahane's work ethics and willingness to perform any role for the team.

“I loved Ajinkya Rahane's innings. He was our captain in Australia, where I saw one of the greatest overseas hundreds by an Indian player. That will go right up with the very best, simply because of where India were at the start of the innings. He had taken over as captain, we were 36 all-out. On Boxing Day , to play like that, was fantastic,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

“The timing, it was the purity of the innings was a treat to the eyes (against MI). Lovely shots, I'm glad for him. He's such a team man. He's captained India, whichever franchise or team he plays for, he might not be captain but you can be rest assured, you won't get a better team man. Even if it comes to carrying water, or in dressing room, helping out someone. He's a top-class example of the way the game should be played,” Shastri further asserted.