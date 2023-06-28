EXPLAINED | Why Novak Djokovic is favourite to clinch Wimbledon 2023

Less than a week remains for the start of the Wimbledon Championships as top seeds in the gentlemen’s division gather to clinch glory at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTCC) from Monday, June 3. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will be some of the names who could lift the coveted Wimbledon title in little over two weeks, but Novak Djokovic will stand as the clear favourite to clinch the Wimbledon 2023 title. The Serbian has a stellar record at the Championships and will look to stamp his authority at the All England Club next week. Mind-blowing @DjokerNole stats 🤯#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xfTbV0TiSJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2023 × Djokovic’s impressive numbers at Wimbledon The seven-time champion could make history if he win a record 24th Grand Slam title that will see him go level with Margaret Court for most singles titles at 24. Djokovic has an impeccable record at the All England Club and has not lost a completed match since 2016. The former world number one is currently on a run of 28 consecutive wins at Wimbledon, having last lost in 2017 at the Championships.

The 36-year-old, now in the twilight of his career, has won 86 matches at Wimbledon, more than his year’s top 20 combined (85 wins). Novak has an astonishing record at the Centre Court of Wimbledon and has not lost at the coveted stadium since his historic defeat to Andy Murray in the final of 2013.

The 23-time major winner could become just the third player in the open era to win the grass court Championships for five consecutive seasons and could join Roger Federer (2003 to 2008) and Bjorn Borg (1976 to 1980) in the elite list. Djokovic enters Wimbledon with momentum Novak will enter the Wimbledon Championships with momentum on his side having conquered both the Australia Open and the French Open in 2023. In 2023, the Serb has not achieved much success compared to other years but has bought his ‘A-Game’ into play whenever he has needed. Novak won the Australian Open and the French Open with ease despite facing the challenge of the finest players on the court in the form of Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud in big games. His win at the French Open also saw him become the first triple Grand Slam champion, having won all the Grand Slams on at least three occasions.

Currently, Novak is the defending champion at the three Grand Slams which include the Australia Open, French Open, and the US Open. Additionally, his long-term compatriots Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not part of the Wimbledon this year as the former has announced his retirement while the latter is struggling with injuries and did not even participate at Roland Garros in May.

So far in 2023, Novak has won a win-loss record of 27-4 and will look to build on to his impressive numbers at Wimbledon. Interestingly, Novak has not lost a Grand Slam match since he was beaten by Rafael Nadal in June 2022. He is unbeaten in his last 21 Grand Slam matches and could extend that tally at Wimbledon this year.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2023: Ankita Raina, India’s only singles player at event, bows out with a loss in qualifiers Lack of experience with compatriots Novak possesses impressive numbers at the Wimbledon Championships but apart from it another factor that could see him as the favourite to clinch the title is the experience of his compatriots. The current top 10 seeds at the Wimbledon Championships have a combined two Grand Slam titles in between them, 21 less than Djokovic’s tally of 23, this includes US Open triumphs of Daniil Medvedev in 2021 and Carlos Alcaraz’ in 2022.

The only other players likely to enter Wimbledon with Grand Slam titles with them include Stanislas Wawrinka (three titles) and Andy Murray (three titles). The inexperience of his compatriots could play a big role in deciding the outcome of matches as Djokovic in the past has showcased his will against the likes of Tsitsipas and Ruud. Djokovic eyes place in history books One factor that makes Djokovic favourite is the will to capture a place in the history books as he chases an elusive 24th Grand Slam title. Currently, Novak holds the record for most singles Grand Slam titles with 23 and a win at the All England Club will see him go past Serena Williams for most individual titles while he levels the tally of Margaret Court. A win at Wimbledon will also put him on course for an annual Grand Slam title which has not been achieved since 1969 when Rod Laver clinched the historic feat.

The Serb came close to achieving the annual Grand Slam in 2021, only before he lost the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev. If does go all the way to win the Wimbledon this year, he will become the first male player since Rod Laver to win 28 consecutive Grand Slam matches, a feat achieved in 1969.

