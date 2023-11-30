Explained: How Manchester United, Newcastle could qualify for Champions League R16

The Champions League group stage has reached the business end as teams are scrambling for a spot in the knockout stage. Tuesday and Wednesday proved to be crucial for teams across Europe as giants like Manchester City and Real Madrid punched their tickets to the knockout stage. However, teams like Manchester United and Newcastle United are struggling to reach the knockouts with just one match to go in the Champions League Round of 16. Just four spots left 👀



How can Manchester United reach R16?

Currently bottom of the four-team group standings, United need a miracle of sorts to reach the R16 with them on four points from five matches. Bayern Munich are top of the table with 13 points in five matches and have already won Group A. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are second and third respectively with five points each. Interestingly, both Copenhagen and Galatasaray meet on the final Matchday while United host Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in two weeks.

United’s only equation of reaching the R16 is simple, they must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday (Dec 12). However, they will need a helping hand from both Copenhagen and Galatasaray with their head-to-head clash should result in a draw. However, any other set of results in the two matches will see United get eliminated. If both the matches end in a draw and United fail to win on final matchday it will be curtains in Europe altogether for Erik ten Hag’s side.

What Newcastle need to do to reach R16?

Newcastle United would have needed a win on the final day against AC Milan to reach the Champions League R16, only for their fate to be hanged in balance after a controversial draw against Paris Saint-Germain. The 1-1 draw for Newcastle means they are third in the Group F standings with five points. Borussia Dortmund have already qualified for the knockouts, meaning three teams will scramble for a place in the R16.

Dortmund with 10 points in five matches are top of the charts while PSG are second with seven points. Both Newcastle and AC Milan are separated by goal difference and have five points each.

Newcastle’s encounter against AC Milan at St. James’ Park is a must-win and failing to win will see them wave goodbye to the competition. Even a draw will see elimination for Newcastle along with AC Milan as they will both fail to leapfrog PSG on seven points. A win for Newcastle and a draw or a defeat for PSG will be the only equation that could see the Magpies reach the knockouts.

Matchday 6 Fixtures

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Newcastle vs Milan