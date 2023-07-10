EXPLAINED: How all-round Mark Wood kept Ashes 2023 alive for England in thrilling Headingley win

Ashes 2023 is still two Tests away from a conclusion. So far, all three Test matches have gone down to the wire. The losing side in each of the three games had a chance to win but somehow finished second. Thus, the five-match series is already one of the greatest series of the 21st century.

Talking about the third Test, at Leeds, Headingley, the match once again saw the momentum shift from one team to the other before Ben Stokes & Co. finally got off the mark in the riveting series. In the series opener, at Edgbaston, England paid the price for some silly mistakes in the end moments before Stokes was a lone warrior in pursuit of 371 in the second Test, at Lord's.

Nonetheless, the addition of Mark Wood and his raw pace jolted Australia as the home side have managed to narrow down the Aussies' lead to 2-1. The fourth and penultimate Test is more than a week away. RECAP OF THE HEADINGLEY THRILLER Before we dwell into how England won the third Test, let us revisit the match. Opting to bowl first, England rode on Stuart Broad and Wood's early strikes with Australia reeling at 85 for 4. At No. 6, Mitchell Marsh came out to bat along with Travis Head as the duo stitched an impressive 155-run fifth-wicket stand. At 240 for 4, Australia were oncourse to surpass the 350-run mark.

However, Wood had another brilliant spell up his sleeves as he rattled the Aussies to dismiss them for 263. Wood's 5 for 34 sidelined Marsh's 118, despite it being a highly-impressive knock from a batter on a comeback trail. In reply to Australia's 263, England only managed 237. Pat Cummins' 6 for 68 led to England failing to take a sizeable lead with Stokes (80) being their top-scorer.

While Australia took a lead, they had England on the back foot at 167 for 8. Thus, Stokes' entertaining 80 prevented the Aussies from dictating terms with a healthy lead. In their second essay, Australia never got going and were struggling at 139 for 6 before Head's 77 enabled his side to set a 251-run target.

In reply, England were nervy in their approach. The hosts were 93 for 3 and then reduced to 161 for 5, with Stokes dismissed for 13, but Harry Brook (75) and vital knocks from Chris Woakes (32 not out) and Wood (eight-ball 16 not out) took the English side past the finish line with three wickets in hand.

For those who have watched the game, they can easily say that Wood's inclusion did the trick for England. Reeling 2-0, Stokes-Brendon McCullum-led team management dropped James Anderson -- who only accounted for three scalps in the opening two games -- and added Wood to the setup. His addition suddenly brightened England's bowling attack as his relentless pace, bounce and energy fired up the English line-up.

Wood was a speed demon who bowled every ball with the only purpose to take a wicket and not contain runs. He was always in the hunt, setting up the batters with his disciplined line and lengths and making the Aussies dance to his chin music. He was giving it his all. Every spell pumped up the English fans and brought his side back in the contest or put them ahead.

Wood was regularly clocking over 90mph without breaking a sweat. While he is one of England's fastest, it wasn't all about his speed. The 33-year-old bowled straight, kept it full as per the conditions and brought on the short-ball ploy with ease. In addition, his bat did the talking in both the innings. Wood lifted England, after lunch on Day 2, with a berserk eight-ball 24 (laced with a four and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 300). He passed on the baton to Stokes before the English captain took his side to 237 all-out courtesy of his stroke-filled 80.