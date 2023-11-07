Expelled Sri Lanka cricket board officials are back after court quashes Sports Minister's latest actions

A day after Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe dissolved the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, expelling everyone over charges of widespread corruption within the governing body, Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal quashed Ranasinghe’s actions by restoring dismissed officials pending a full hearing.

Following a shocking 302-run loss over India in the World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede in Mumbai, there was an outcry by the fans outside of the board in Colombo, for which even police personnel were deployed. Upset over corrupt functioning for years, Ranasinghe sacked the entire board on Monday, appointing an interim committee headed by former CWC-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

After restoring the expelled members, the board’s president, Shammi Silva, challenged Ranasinghe’s action. Per the board members, Silva will resume his role backed by the court’s orders that prevent the now-quashed interim committee from operating.

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again," confirmed a court official.

Besides, the government has formed a cabinet committee to address ‘outstanding issues’ within the Sri Lankan cricket board.

Meanwhile, Ranatunga, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper, had pledged to reform the board and rebuild the low-on-confidence Sri Lankan Team from scratch.

Arjuna expressed his strong desire to work on the Sri Lankan cricket board's image, which he described as ‘the most corrupt institution in the country.

Sri Lanka exit World Cup 2023

After going down in a tight, controversy-hit match against Bangladesh the other night, the former winners became the third team after Bangladesh and England to exit the ongoing campaign.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka 279 in 49.3 overs, with Angelo Mathews’ first-ever timed-out dismissal hogging all the limelight. The first-of-its-kind dismissal mode made headlines all over, with experts, pundits and everyone putting out their opinions on social media.

The match officials, however, after the game, cleared their stance on what made them take this call.