Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has come out in defence of his team’s decision to not shake hands with their opposite number Bangladesh on Monday (Nov 6) in the ODI World Cup. The match embroiled with controversy surrounding Mathews saw him judged timed out after Bangladesh appealed for the same in an important clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While Bangladesh won the match, the tie went into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Mathews on the controversy

"Yeah, you need to respect people who respect us. It doesn't mean that - they have to respect the game itself. I mean, we all are ambassadors of this beautiful game, including the umpires. So then, if you don't respect and if you don't use your common sense, what more can you ask for," Mathews said in the media conference after the match.

For the first time in international cricket history, a player was dismissed for timed out which saw Mathews go in the record books. The incident happened in the 25th over when Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed for 41 by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. After the wicket, Mathews was supposed to come out to bat but issues with helmet saw him arrive late at the pitch. Bangladesh wasting no time to note down the issue, appealed for the timed out for which Mathews was given out.

What happened in the match?

A must-win match to progress in the ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka put on 279 in 49.3 overs with Charith Asalanka scoring 108 off 105. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 5 sixes and was striking at run-a-ball in his innings. Tanzim Hasan Sakib (80/3) was expensive despite scalping wickets while Shoriful Islam (52/2) and skipper Shakib (57/2) were also decisive.