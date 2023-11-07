Premier League: Ange Postecoglou defends refereeing decision in Chelsea defeat, says 'decisions are decisions'

The Premier League witnessed a resolute performance on Monday (Nov 6) night as the only unbeaten team in the league Tottenham Hotspur were condemned to their first defeat of the season. Down to 10 men, the Lillywhites were outclassed 4-1 by a returning Mauricio Pochettino who led Chelsea to the win. However, the referees were yet again in the centre of attention after Christian Romero was sent off in the first half while sparking debate in the process. However, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou defended the referee’s decision despite his side ending up on the wrong side of the result. Spurs miss out on the chance to return to the top 📊 pic.twitter.com/KA2yp0Kbsf — Premier League (@premierleague) November 6, 2023 × Postecoglou defends decision

"Decisions are decisions: you either accept it or you don't," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"Some of it is self-inflicted [but] if we are going to go out and complain about bad decisions every week what will happen is what happened today: a forensic study of every decision.

"I think that's the way the game is going. I don't like it - I could be a lone voice as I'm told that's the way forward. With VAR intervention it just felt like a lot of standing around.

"At some point, we have to accept the referee's decision. This constant erosion of referees' authority, this is what the game is going to get: they will not have any authority, it is going to get diminished and we are going to be in the control of someone a few miles away watching a TV screen,” added the Australian gaffer.

The defeat for Spurs was their first of the season as they now sit second in the league table on 26 points in 11 matches. They along with Arsenal were the only team to have not tasted defeat in the league before the start of the weekend. While Spurs had Romero sent off, they were later down to nine men when Destiny Udogie also got his marching orders.

The win for Chelsea also saw them get 15 points with manager Pochettino leading his side to fourth win of the season. However, they found it hard to break the Tottenham backline despite being at an advantage of two men.