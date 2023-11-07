CWC 2023: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh players REFUSE to shake hands after Mathews 'timed out' controversy

Tempers were flying in the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in match 38 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (Nov 6), in New Delhi. The Angelo Mathews timed out controversy made headlines in the Lankan innings and later escalated further as players from both the camps refused to shake hands and left the ground after the Bangla Tigers won by three wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Chasing 280, Bangladesh were 41 for 2 before a magnificent 169-run third-wicket stand between captain Shakib Al Hasan (82) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) propelled them to a win, despite losing wickets towards the end of the run-chase. Towhid Hridoy and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were in the middle, for the eighth-wicket, when the pair saw their side past the finish line. However, there were no handshake between the two teams.

It all happened after Mathews became the first player to be timed out in international cricket. Coming out to bat at No. 6, Mathews could not take the crease within the required amount of time, prompting the Bangladesh players to appeal. Following this, there were a lot of discussions in the middle, with Mathews trying to indicate that he was facing an issue with his helmet’s strap, but the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth eventually decided to dismiss the Sri Lankan.